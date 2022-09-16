Fire on Interstate 580 in Oakland spreads to some structures

OAKLAND — A three-alarm fire that started Friday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in East Oakland spread to some adjacent structures and firefighters were battling to prevent it from spreading further, officials said.

The fire erupted about 2 p.m., apparently in vegetation on an embankment in the westbound lanes of the freeway at 35th Avenue. It was burning a half-mile both eastbound and westbound below the 35th Avenue overcrossing, Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.

UPDATE: The brush fire that broke out next to Interstate 580 in Oakland is now under control, the fire department says. Crews are still working to douse the flames that spread to at least four structures. https://t.co/hkh5oSQgsy pic.twitter.com/yGQ2Yco8ts — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) September 16, 2022

The fire spread to at least three structures on Quigley Street above the freeway, Hunt said.

Westbound lanes of the freeway were shut down by the California Highway Patrol.

Dozens of firefighters were on the freeway and on nearby streets, trying to stop flames from spreading to other structures, including a gas station, on 35th Avenue and adjacent streets.

BREAKING: multiple fires burning on the embankment along I-580 near 35th Ave. Structures appear to be on fire @KTVU pic.twitter.com/66ZKEVC2kM — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) September 16, 2022

Residents on Quigley Street and Loma Vista Avenue were being evacuated by police.

Authorities could not say how long it would take to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back for updates.

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at mercurynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.