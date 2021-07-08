Subscribe

Fire on SMART tracks out after delaying trains 15 minutes

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2021, 4:20PM
A fire on the SMART tracks on the riverbend end of Petaluma that halted train service has been extinguished, according to agency spokesman Matt Stevens.

Fire departments responded and put out the blaze on the tracks in the middle of town quickly, Stevens said.

Only one northbound and one southbound train were delayed by about 15 minutes, he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

