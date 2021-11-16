Fire recovery at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park shifts into new stage

If Sonoma Valley wildlands ever proved their resilience, few have done so with as much determination as Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

The 4,900-acre park nestled in the Mayacamas Mountains north of Kenwood has been ravaged twice in the last four years by wildfire. Both the Nuns fire of 2017 and the Glass fire of 2020 swept through Sugarloaf, each time scorching about 75% of the park.

“Overall, about 90% of the park was burned,” between the two fires, said Sugarloaf park manager John Roney. “And the middle 50% got burned twice.”

Sugarloaf had just about recovered from the 2017 wildfires when last year’s blaze came roaring up from the Napa side of the park, fueled by high winds and dry grass, scorching anything flammable in its path.

Among the destruction was but a single structure – sadly, the park’s renowned Red Barn, a century-old building built by the Hurd family in 1918. The barn was a favorite destination for hikers, photographers and history buffs.

To Roney, the barn represented a part of California’s the 20th century that has now “suddenly and violently passed,” as he described at the time.

But today, little more than a year since the Glass fire, the absence of the barn might be the only clue the average parkgoer has of the recent conflagrations.

“A lot of people come back to the park and ask, ‘Where were the fires?’” said Roney. “Everything sprouted so quickly, nature out here rebounds quite well.”

That it does — though Mother Nature isn’t the only one restoring vitality at Sugarloaf Ridge.

No sooner had the flames been extinguished last year than Sugarloaf supporters embarked on a fundraising campaign to help pay for recovery. That campaign was met with a matching grant from the Sonoma Ecology Center — the nonprofit which leads Team Sugarloaf, which operates the park. About $120,000 was raised to rebuild and reopen as quickly as possible.

According to a 2021 report from the Ecology Center, within two months of the Glass fire, Team Sugarloaf cleared more than 30 miles of trails, rebuilt five retaining walls and was able to reopen the park to visitors before the end of 2020.

“We were able to go full speed once things were safe,” said Roney. “We felt a special obligation during the pandemic because people couldn’t do anything else, so they found their way back outdoors. We wanted to open as quickly and safely as we could.”

A couple of the retaining walls they rebuilt had just been restored from the 2017 fires. “We’re getting better at those,” Roney said of the extra practice.

“We put our recovery knowledge to use,” echoed Ecology Center Executive Director Richard Dale in the report, noting that the park reopened “in record time.”

Sugarloaf officials are holding out hope they won’t have to put their fire experience to use as 2021 draws to a close, thanks to the mid-autumn rainfall that dropped more than 10-inches on the mountains of the North Bay in recent weeks.

“We’re reasonably confident that fire season is over,” said Roney, adding that three dry weeks and a hot wind could change things. “But the grass is greening up so we’re probably safe for the year.”

In fact, the autumn weather brought a different challenge, as crews had to clear about 40 trees that were felled in the storms.

At the moment, Sugarloaf looks “spectacular,” said Roney. “Not only the fall colors, but the moss is glistening, the grass is getting green, and the waterfalls are flowing.”

And animal activity is bustling. Sugarloaf’s wildlife cameras are showing everything from bears and otters to bobcats and mountain lions. Even a mercurial badger made an appearance on a park camera – a rare sighting in recent years.

Not all of Sugarloaf is back in action. The upper half of the popular Brushy Peaks Trail remains closed due to debris remaining from when Cal Fire used it as a fire break in 2020 (it was originally built as a fire break, notes Roney). The McCormick addition is closed due to its access via the Hood Mountain parking lot still being closed.

Still, stressed Roney, it’s a great time to visit the park. Camping is open and the hiking promises pristine views – offering both steeper, more advanced trails to level, ADA-accessible paths. “Our hikes are for everybody, from the easy to the epic,” said Roney.

And Sugarloaf’s recreation programs are in full swing, from fitness and family hikes to the park’s Spanish-language program, Senderos Naturales. Through a 2020 state grant, Senderos Naturales was able to expand its programming this year and hosted 41 first-time campers and 63 first-time visitors to the park, according to the Ecology Center.

Due to the strain from fires and the pandemic, such programming is in need of community support more than ever, Roney said.

“We have some of the best programs in the country as far as parks and rec goes,”he said. “We need new funding to keep those programs expanding.”

Learn more about Sugarloaf Ridge State Park at sugarloafpark.org.

Email Jason Walsh at Jason.walsh@sonomanews.com.