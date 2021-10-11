Half-acre Windsor vegetation fire contained, officials say

A vegetation fire reported in Windsor Monday afternoon has been contained to a half acre, according to fire officials.

Cyndi Foreman, Sonoma County Fire District division chief and fire marshal, said just after 1:30 p.m. that crews were heading to the scene, which is in the area of Chalk Hill Road and Pleasant Avenue, about 2 miles east of Highway 101.

By 2 p.m., crews confirmed the fire has been contained.

There were no injuries or damage, and the cause is under investigation.

