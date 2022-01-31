Fire Rescue Training

Smoke seen in the area of Ragle Road near Bodega Ave. in Sebastopol on Sunday morning was part of a training exercise held by the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

The fire department posted on its website that its firefighters, along with neighboring agencies, would be participating in a controlled training burn of a single family home.

Gold Ridge Fire posted that it was a chance to practice fire rescue and fire suppression skills in a controlled environment.