Fire restrictions lifted at Mendocino National Forest

Fire restrictions across the Mendocino National Forest have now been lifted.

Effective as of last week, forest visitors in possession of a valid California Campfire Permit may have open campfires and camp stoves anywhere in the forest including designated wilderness areas, dispersed campsites, and in developed recreation sites, including campgrounds, according to a release issued by the Forest Service.

"Cooler weather, increased humidity and precipitation have reduced the threat of extreme fire danger," said Forest Fire Management Officer Curtis Coots. "It's everybody's job to prevent wildfires. Practice fire safety, stay alert and drown your campfires."

While campfires are now allowed, forest officials urge campers to follow campfire best practices which include clearing all flammable material away from the fire for a minimum of five feet in all directions; making a fire only if you have a shovel and sufficient water to put it out; having a responsible person in attendance at all times; never leaving a campfire unattended; never building a campfire on a windy day; and making sure your campfire is completely out.

"Drown it with water and stir with dirt, making sure all burned materials are extinguished," according to a news release. "Feel with your hand to make sure it's out cold."

Fire officials also want to remind visitors to take care with firearms as recreational shooting has caused large fires in the past and, as always, fireworks are never allowed on public lands.

Campfire Permits are free and are available at all U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, Cal Fire offices, or online at www.readyforwildfire.org.