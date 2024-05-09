Will North Bay again avoid a destructive fire season? Fire, weather experts weigh in

The message about the looming fire season is clear — and likely familiar for North Bay residents: We’re in a good spot. There have been fewer large and destructive fires here in the past four years, giving residents and firefighters the chance to break, plan and prepare.

Over the next four months, according to the Wildfire Forecast and Threat Intelligence Integration Center, the chances for significant fire potential are normal or below normal in Northern California. That’s due to multiple factors, including greater rainfall, fewer extremely hot days, added moisture among fuels, a strong snowpack and more.

But this good news may change at any time.

“It’s not time to be complacent,” Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said.

This season

This year, the warmer season is starting off nearly the same as 2023, following yet another rainy winter. More than 37 inches of rain fell at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa since Oct. 1, 2023, according to official rainfall totals.

The rains over the past two years have almost eliminated drought conditions in the state and have kept larger fire fuels, like trees, damp for longer. At the same time, lighter fuels that can lead to flashier burns, such as grasses, thrived in the conditions and grew.

This was the same case last year, when there were no large wildfires.

But that’s not a 100% guarantee big fires won’t pop up. The North Bay experienced a similarly wet winter before the 2017 North Bay firestorm that killed 40 people in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties in November 2017. The firestorm included about six named major fires and altogether destroyed nearly 6,200 homes in the region.

So, it can change with the drop of a lightning strike or a whip of a wind gust, Clay said.

“Mother Nature being kind to us,” he said, has been one of the biggest reasons why there have not been larger wildfires in the past few years.

“In the last three years, it hasn’t been as severe,” Clay said. “We didn’t have those weather events that lead to those destructive wildfires.”

In 2022, there were no red flag warnings issued. In 2023, there were a total of three one-day warnings in August, September and October that affected higher elevations in the North Bay, National Weather Service meteorologist Dial Hoang said.

Any fires that did ignite were kept from spreading because residents and officials have been proactive with prescribed burns and home hardening, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope said.

The lull in sizable wildfire emergencies also allowed the department to focus more on preparations and developing regulations, such as the vegetation management ordinance adopted at the end of last year.

The ordinance requires property owners maintain defensible space throughout the wildland urban interface area, which includes portions of northeast and southeast Santa Rosa, remove dead trees damaged by wildfire and limit using certain kinds of mulch within 30 feet of structures.

“When we have one of these major incidents, it takes a major part of our timeline of the year away, where we are not only dealing with the suppression of the fire but the recovery and the mitigation,” Westrope said.

“We really had four years where we didn’t get a whole lot of work done but we saw where we needed to make major adjustments to the way we did business. And now we have had some time to actually get some of that work done.”

One thing that could shake things up, however, is the shift from El Niño to La Niña in the middle of the summer , said Curtis Coots, forest fire chief for the Mendocino National Forest.

There is a 60% chance for La Niña to develop in June to August. La Niña is a climate phenomenon characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. This could decrease chances for tropical stormsand lightning during those months, leading to fewer fire risks.

It could also allow fire agencies to perform more prescribed burns and get rid of additional dry fuels.

At the same time, though, the increase in dryer winds with La Niña could also dry out fuels faster, potentially leading to greater fire risk in August.

“This could also be the time period where we see some more problematic lightning, since that is when we generally see that uptick in northwest or west winds,” Coots said. “But it’s a little far out to predict at this time.”

“The overall expectation is a higher likelihood for a late start for the geographic area for fire activity,” he added.

Preparing for the worst

Fire stations are preparing for the warmer season, as they do each year, by bringing in additional staff, lining up training and readying aircraft. As fire officials prepare, so too should residents by equipping their go bags, and reading up on fire prevention and fire safety.

As a kickoff to National Wildfire Preparedness Month, state Senate President Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, hosted an online town hall Wednesday evening.

Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler joined McGuire to talk about general ways people can prepare in case of an active fire season. They also provided an overview of investments the state has made to increase firefighting resources, manage changing landscapes and better protect at-risk communities.

Helpful information may be found on the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s recently upgraded wildfire resources page.

Residents should focus on creating defensible space , in some cases, burn fuels on their properties.

. Cal Fire started accepting burn permit applications for people living within state responsibility areas May 1. That window will likely only be open for a short-time, until fire risk increases. . Last year, residents in Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties were able to conduct burns until late June, and Sonoma County residents had until early July.

“We encourage residents to do that proactive work,” Clay said. “Just be diligent in how you do it.”

Westrope said he estimates Santa Rosa will likely declare the beginning of fire season in early June. This will trigger the weed abatement ordinance, requiring all grasses be kept below 4 inches throughout fire season, which generally ends in November,, and will end the window for conducting pile burns within city limits, among other steps.

“We can’t rest on the fact that we have had rain. We can’t rest on the fact that we have had a few years to get some really solid vegetation management, defensible space, fuel reduction work done,” Westrope said.

“We all have to be prepared. We all have to be ready. We have to be prepared for this. It takes everybody for us to be successful.”

