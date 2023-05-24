A melted fire extinguisher potentially minimized the spread of a fire early Wednesday in a Santa Rosa thrift shop, which sustained about $20,000 in damage and will be forced to close temporarily, officials said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department was alerted about 1:25 a.m. to the fire in the Redwood Gospel Mission Thrift Store at 1821 Piner Road, Capt. Scott Byrn said.

Firefighters responded in under three minutes and found a fire burning and light smoke inside the front of the single-story business.

Crews went through windows broken by the fire and put out smaller flames, which had not extended into the attic or adjacent walls.

There were no people in the store at the time the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, Byrn said.

The business sustained minor water and smoke damage during the fire, which appears to have started due to an electrical issue. Fire investigators are still working to determine the exact cause.

The fire might have been weakened when a fire extinguisher — that happened to be on the floor near where the fire started — melted and doused the source, Santa Rose Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

“It was a little minor miracle that we experienced,” said Jeff Gilman, executive director of Redwood Gospel Mission, a Christian organization that offers recovery programs, vocational training and outreach events.

While the fire did not spread far into the building, limiting damage to inventory, it struck where the business stored more valuable items.

The flames destroyed a cash register and card reader, and damaged higher-valued items, such as musical instruments, that the store kept in cases near the front to be monitored by staff.

A display case of coffee beans from the mission’s roastery, which provides job training as a part of the organization’s rehabilitation program and produces whole bean and ground coffees, was ruined.

A few windows that were damaged will also need to be repaired.

The thrift store will be closed Wednesday, and potentially a few more days, as insurers assess the damage and workers clean up the space, Gilman said.

Gilman said he is grateful for the quick response of firefighters, the fire extinguisher placement and the ultimately minimal damage.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.