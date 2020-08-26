Fire survivors return home as evacuations lifted in Sonoma County

Lee Stare was happy to be home, despite the smoke that still clogged the skies above her home in Dry Creek Valley.

Stare and her husband, Dry Creek Vineyard founder Dave Stare, lost their previous house in the Mark West area during the Tubbs fire three years ago. On Tuesday afternoon, they went straight to their home on Lambert Bridge Road west of Healdsburg shortly after authorities allowed residents to return to the rural neighborhood threatened by flames for much of the past week.

Though she is grateful their home survived, she is growing weary of the cycle of smoke and fire.

“You know, every time I get a little more numbed up,” she said. “Other than the smoke, it’s good to be back.”

When Stare and her husband were evacuated on Wednesday, they stayed at a friend’s guesthouse east of Highway 101, near Lytton Springs Road. The evacuation order for their neighborhood was reduced to a warning on Monday and then fully lifted on Tuesday.

With significant progress made against the Walbridge fire, emergency officials lifted evacuation orders and warnings in Sonoma County on the east, south and west fronts of the fire’s perimeter.

Residents were allowed to return to communities in and around Healdsburg; the Dry Creek Valley east of Dry Creek; areas east of Westside Road; the Sonoma Coast; and portions north and south of the Russian River. A number of areas remained under mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday evening, including sections of Guerneville north of the Russian River; Rio Nido; areas west of Westside Road; and portions of Dry Creek Valley west of the creek.

Prior to Tuesday afternoon, more than 11,339 Sonoma County residents were told to leave their homes under mandatory evacuation orders and another 29,562 people were advised to prepare to leave under evacuation warnings. By Tuesday, 5,106 people were still under mandatory orders and 424 were under warnings.

“It’s great news,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, whose district includes Dry Creek Valley. But he noted that thousands remained under mandatory evacuation orders. Worse yet are those who have no homes to return to, he said.

“As with all these fires, some go back hopeful and some go back heartbroken, but either way we have to support them,” Gore said.

When Lee and Dave Stare left their home last week, they did so with a lot more warning and information than they had three years ago, when the Tubbs fire leveled their home on Wikiup Bridge Way, just off Mark West Springs Road.

Stare wears her grandmother’s wedding ring on a chain around her neck, one of the few things she found in the rubble of her burned home.

“You can only go through the ashes for so long,” she said. “It’s so emotional.”

In contrast, Stare said she was able to get a number of things out of the house last week, including artwork friends gave her after the Tubbs fire, two classical guitars, a dog carrier and food for their Australian shepherd.

This time, Stare said, she left with a little more certainty about the proximity of the fire. Three years ago, all she could see was smoke in and around her neighborhood before it became a wall of flame that consumed everything.

“Now if there’s a fire, they have warnings set up where you know to get out,” she said.

Larry Bourke returned Tuesday to his home on Chiquita Road, just east of Highway 101 in Healdsburg. Bourke, a retired San Francisco firefighter, had taken his Winnebago for a 10-day trip that started in Indian Valley near the North Yuba River.

Bourke left Sonoma County on Sunday following the lightning storm that sparked the Walbridge fire, along with countless other wildfires throughout the state. While he was away, he was in communication with friends who informed him about the evacuations.

“They were saying, ’if you’re up there don’t come back,’ ” he said. “There was smoke up there but not as bad as here.”

Chris Godley, the county emergency management director, said 85% of people who were either ordered to leave home or prepare to evacuate could return after Tuesday. Three reentry stations, open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., were operating at Bodega, Healdsburg and Sebastopol to assist residents in returning to their homes. Staffers at the stations will advise residents on how to safely reenter burned areas and provide personal protection equipment to those who need it, Godley said.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, Randy Hughes was back in Guerneville on the other side of the river from downtown Guerneville, where evacuation orders were still in effect.

“I think we’re on the right side of the river,” he said.

Hughes and his wife stayed with friends in Bodega Bay during their evacuation, which became mandatory five days ago, he said. He is glad to be home.

“I never liked my house so much,” he said. “It’s good to have a home. It’s good to be home.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.