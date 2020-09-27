Fire survivors welcome new neighbors to rebuilding Mark West area neighborhood

For more stories on the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County, go here.

Three years ago, when Michael Saccheli’s wife called him about a fire, he thought she was talking about the one he was actively fighting as a captain with Cal Fire – the Redwood Valley fire that would eventually consume 36,500 acres in Mendocino County.

Instead, the night of Oct. 8, 2017, Angela Saccheli was talking about the Tubbs fire, which was screaming down the Mark West Springs canyon toward the family’s rented home in Larkfield, north of Santa Rosa. Angela and the couple’s two kids evacuated. The home was spared. But two weeks ago, the Saccheli family moved into a neighborhood that was nearly leveled, Larkfield Estates, part of an influx of new residents that has pushed recovery of the fire-scarred are closer to completion.

“We liked the area even before the fires happened,” said Michael, 36, adding that they were looking all over for a home with more space. “It was spacious and we knew the neighborhood. It was just a perfect match. It’s also within our district, so the kids can walk to school.”

The Saccheli family is among 15 families that have moved into rebuilt homes in the 144-lot subdivision, near the mouth of the Mark West Springs corridor that funneled the Tubbs fire as it crested the mountains dividing Sonoma and Napa counties. Among this patchwork of subdivisions and rural estates, from Larkfield to Wikiup and beyond, Sonoma County lost 1,700 homes in the flames.

Three years later, 597 have been rebuilt. In Larkfield Estates, where the rebuild is nearing 90% completion, a neighborhood is taking hold. The residents who remember fleeing for their lives that October night are welcoming new faces with open arms.

Brad Sherwood, the Sonoma Water spokesman who lives with his family in Larkfield Estates, said it’s “beyond exciting” to have new people moving in, even if they miss the neighbors who chose to move on. He said every one of the new families is aware of the neighborhood’s history, and he’s confident they feel they’ve moved into a close-knit area.

“What we’ve all learned is that when the next disaster happens, it’s going to be your neighbor that saves your life,” Sherwood said. “It’s going to be your neighbor that you have to rely on.”

Apart from the sights and sounds of construction, there are other reminders about what this neighborhood has gone through. For the Saccheli family, it’s hard to miss. A portion of their fence line along Old Redwood Highway was rebuilt as part of a nearly half-million dollar charitable effort called “Rise Up,” providing the neighborhood with a new barrier from traffic along the highway, and along Mark West Springs Road.

The project was a partnership of Rebuild NorthBay and Habitat for Humanity. (Rebuild NorthBay was founded by Sonoma developer and lobbyist Darius Anderson, managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat. Anderson has not been involved with the nonprofit since January 2019.)

The residents who went through the fire have been eager to bring their new neighbors into the fold.

“We want to do our best to include everyone, because that is a healthy neighborhood,” said neighbor Gena Jacobs. “That brings new blood, new life. And it feels really good. It feels like a flower is blossoming.”

When the Saccheli family moved in, Angela was invited to join a neighbors-only Facebook group, and she was overwhelmed with the outreach and welcoming feeling. In person, though forced to keep their distance due to COVID-19, neighbors wear warm smiles behind their masks and great each other with waves and happy banter. A taco truck serves as a safe, socially distanced gathering place every other Friday.

Angela Saccheli, 41, sees her family’s dream taking shape here, with a dream home in a new neighborhood for her children Dylan, 10, Taylor, 7, and nephew Brandon Reynolds.

“This was the neighborhood we really, really wanted to try to move into,” she said. “I’m really excited about it.”

Sewer system complete ahead of schedule

The recovery in Larkfield Estates has come with another new addition: hookups to the municipal sewer system that will make septic tanks and leach fields in this subdivision a thing of the past for many lots.

The $4.8 million upgrade overseen by Sonoma Water included more than 10,000 feet of sewer main.

Sixty-seven of the property owners have signed onto the project, securing low-interest, 20-year loans to finance the $50,000-per-home cost of the system. Other homeowners can buy in at a later date.

For those that did sign up, the next steps involve a construction permit to install the sewer line from their home to the main line, a septic tank destruction permit to destroy the existing tank below ground, and a sewer fee permit, according to the Sonoma Water website.