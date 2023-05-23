A fire that started Tuesday morning behind a shopping center in Santa Rosa spread into a cargo container and grazed the back of the building, firefighters said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 6:10 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at Stony Point Plaza, in the 2000 block of Sebastopol Road near Highway 12. Crews arrived to the scene and saw flames coming from a stack of wooden shipping pallets behind Dollar Tree, Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

The fire caused a large column of smoke that prompted multiple other calls to fire officials, he said.

The flames began in a small homeless encampment and spread to the pallets, Lowenthal said.

While the fire scorched the side of the building, there was no further damage due to the exterior’s cinder block construction. The flames destroyed the storage container’s contents, which included a golf cart-style security vehicle.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Crews got the fire under control about 15 minutes after the initial 911 call, Lowenthal said. They remained at the scene for another 30 minutes to ensure flames were extinguished, and to cool down the storage container and debris.

The fire, and the subsequent cleanup, was estimated to cost $15,000 in damage, Lowenthal said.

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire, he said, though its origin isn’t believed to have been intentional.

