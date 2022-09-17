Fire that burned vacant Cloverdale home deemed suspicious, investigators say
Investigators seeking to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an unoccupied Cloverdale home Friday morning say the blaze appears to have been suspicious in nature.
The vacant home in the 32000 block of McCray Road was found ablaze at 6:57 a.m. Friday, according to the Cloverdale Fire Department.
Cloverdale Fire Battalion Chief Rick Blackman said the structure was three-quarters involved when crews arrived, and the house is a total loss.
The cause, which Blackman said appears to be suspicious, remains under investigation.
Multiple agencies responded with nine engines and two water tenders and controlled the fire in about 30 minutes, Blackman said. The assisting agencies included Cal Fire, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District, the Sonoma County Fire District and the Hopland Fire Protection District.
About a quarter-acre of nearby vegetation was also burned, Blackman said.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: