Fire that burned vacant Cloverdale home deemed suspicious, investigators say

Investigators seeking to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an unoccupied Cloverdale home Friday morning say the blaze appears to have been suspicious in nature.

The vacant home in the 32000 block of McCray Road was found ablaze at 6:57 a.m. Friday, according to the Cloverdale Fire Department.

Cloverdale Fire Battalion Chief Rick Blackman said the structure was three-quarters involved when crews arrived, and the house is a total loss.

The cause, which Blackman said appears to be suspicious, remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded with nine engines and two water tenders and controlled the fire in about 30 minutes, Blackman said. The assisting agencies included Cal Fire, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District, the Sonoma County Fire District and the Hopland Fire Protection District.

About a quarter-acre of nearby vegetation was also burned, Blackman said.

