Fire that razed Bay Area Home Depot visible from outer space

A raging fire that razed a San Jose Home Depot on Saturday night was so enormous it could be seen from outer space.

Crews battling a massive fire at a Home Depot in South San Jose were able to get it under control at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Fire Department. The blaze started shortly before 6 p.m., potentially near the lumber department, and quickly spread to the rest of the Blossom Hill Road Home Depot. Several dozen employees and customers were able to safely evacuate, the fire department said.

#Exclusive Aerial view of devastating #SJ 5-alarm at #HomeDepot on Blossom Hill Road from #SantaClaraCo #Sheriff helicopter Star One. You can see why @SJFD and other #firefighters have to work so hard to try to contain it. pic.twitter.com/f6aPJpBWhL — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) April 10, 2022

"The Home Depot is pretty much a total loss. The roof is pretty much collapsed from the entire structure so it's going to take some time to get in there, if we even can, if it's going to be safe for our people to get in there," Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier told ABC7.

At the height of the blaze, the heat signature was captured on multiple satellites.

"Structure fire seen from space!" the National Weather Service's Bay Area office tweeted. "GOES West Meso Sector picking [up] a heat signature just south of San Jose."

😲Structure fire seen from space! GOES West Meso Sector 🛰 picking of a heat signature just south of San Jose #cawx #remotesensing pic.twitter.com/qUTaa4A1up — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites are operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and used to track weather events and assist in forecasting and research. The heat signature was also seen on another weather satellite:

There were no injuries reported in the fire, which is under investigation. Fire crews were still on the scene Sunday morning.

Someone shopping at the #HomeDepot devastated by @fire in south #SJ today is letting me show video he quickly shot as flames broke out inside and customers fled. You can hear the stunned fear in the voices. pic.twitter.com/LHbdAvurdK — Robert Handa (@RHandaNBC) April 10, 2022

"Fire is still smoldering and producing light smoke," the fire department posted on Twitter. "Those in the path of smoke are advised to continue to shelter in place with windows/doors closed."

UPDATE: Crews remain on scene conducting fire watch. Fire is still smoldering and producing light smoke. Those in the path of smoke are advised to continue to shelter in place with windows/doors closed. A press conference will be announced here on Twitter for later this morning. pic.twitter.com/6uXcGHwQaq — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 10, 2022

The Bay City News Service contributed to this report.