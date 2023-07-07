Smoky fire that could be seen from ‘all over Santa Rosa’ destroys outbuilding

A fire that engulfed an outbuilding Thursday morning in Santa Rosa spread up a redwood tree and threatened other structures, fire officials said.

At 5:37 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the west end of Leo Drive in the city’s Roseland neighborhood, the department said in a news release.

*Structure Fire - Leo Drive* At 5:37 this morning, Santa Rosa Fire responded to a reported structure fire at the West end of Leo Drive. During the response, firefighters were advised that there were multiple callers reporting the fire. The first arriving fire unit arrived at scene in under six minutes and found a detached outbuilding fully involved in fire with flames spreading up a redwood tree. The building was 20’x 30’ and Firefighters were advised by residents that the building contained a television gaming area and music equipment. Firefighters pulled multiple hose lines to attack the fire that was threatening a nearby house and additional outbuildings. The fire fight was difficult due to a propane tank that fed the fire and the amount of storage in around the outbuilding. Once the main porting of the fire was extinguished, firefighters cut large openings in the metal structure to gain better access to hidden fire. The fire was brought under control in approximately twenty minutes, however firefighters and investigators remained on scene for nearly two hours conducting extensive overhaul and extinguishment. The building and its contents are considered a total loss. The fire appears to be electrical in nature and is currently under investigation by the Santa Rosa Fire Department. 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Battalion Chief and 3 Fire Investigators were assigned to the incident. Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Arriving units found a small, detached outbuilding engulfed in flames. The fire crawled up a redwood tree, and threatened nearby outbuildings and a neighboring house.

No one was inside, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said, and no injuries were reported.

Because of the amount of plastic around the shed-like outbuilding and a propane tank that began venting and feeding the fire, there was a large, billowing column of dark smoke “that could be seen from all over Santa Rosa,” he said.

Residents told firefighters the building contained a TV gaming area and music equipment.

Fire officials believe the blaze was caused by an electrical issue, but are still investigating, Jenkins said.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the release said. They remained on scene for nearly two hours to make sure it was fully extinguished.

The building and its contents were considered a total loss, with damage estimated at $50,000, mostly due to the loss of expensive equipment inside the building, he said.

