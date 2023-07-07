Smoky fire that could be seen from ‘all over Santa Rosa’ destroys outbuilding
A fire that engulfed an outbuilding Thursday morning in Santa Rosa spread up a redwood tree and threatened other structures, fire officials said.
At 5:37 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the west end of Leo Drive in the city’s Roseland neighborhood, the department said in a news release.
Arriving units found a small, detached outbuilding engulfed in flames. The fire crawled up a redwood tree, and threatened nearby outbuildings and a neighboring house.
No one was inside, Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said, and no injuries were reported.
Because of the amount of plastic around the shed-like outbuilding and a propane tank that began venting and feeding the fire, there was a large, billowing column of dark smoke “that could be seen from all over Santa Rosa,” he said.
Residents told firefighters the building contained a TV gaming area and music equipment.
Fire officials believe the blaze was caused by an electrical issue, but are still investigating, Jenkins said.
Crews brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the release said. They remained on scene for nearly two hours to make sure it was fully extinguished.
The building and its contents were considered a total loss, with damage estimated at $50,000, mostly due to the loss of expensive equipment inside the building, he said.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com.
Alana Minkler
Education Reporter
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering education, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
