Subscribe

Fire victim near Guerneville was found hour after firefighters arrived, official says

The fire burned in a remote area that was not easily accessible, authorities said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 9, 2022, 3:30PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A deceased victim was discovered about an hour after firefighters got to their burning home Wednesday in a rural area near Guerneville, officials said Friday.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and their condition will slow efforts to identify them, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 17800 block of Pool Ridge Road, about 5 miles north of Guerneville.

Two occupants tried to remove the victim before driving to a fire station for help, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

Firefighters got to the home at about 8:20 a.m. and found the two-story home had been destroyed.

Response was slowed by the home’s remote location, dirt access roads and a tree blocking a road, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette