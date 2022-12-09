A deceased victim was discovered about an hour after firefighters got to their burning home Wednesday in a rural area near Guerneville, officials said Friday.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and their condition will slow efforts to identify them, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 17800 block of Pool Ridge Road, about 5 miles north of Guerneville.

Two occupants tried to remove the victim before driving to a fire station for help, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

Firefighters got to the home at about 8:20 a.m. and found the two-story home had been destroyed.

Response was slowed by the home’s remote location, dirt access roads and a tree blocking a road, officials said.

