Fire Victim Trust provides heavily redacted contracts in response to court-ordered transparency

MARISA ENDICOTT AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 27, 2022, 7:11AM
Administrators of a fund established to help California wildfire victims are seeking to avoid disclosing how much money is being paid to high-profile attorneys who sit on the trust’s oversight committee.

Eight trial attorneys who represent thousands of victims of the 2017 North Bay firestorms, the 2018 Camp Fire and other blazes sit on the committee that oversees the $13.5 billion Fire Victim Trust. It was established out of PG&E’s bankruptcy to compensate victims of wildfires that were caused by the utility’s equipment.

New documents filed with the District of Northern California U.S. Bankruptcy Court this week show three Trust Oversight Committee members, Amanda Riddle, Frank Pitre and Michael Kelly, are partners in firms that are being paid from the trust fund to pursue separate litigation against former PG&E executives, the utility’s vegetation management contractors and others.

Riddle, Pitre and Kelly did not respond to requests for comment.

Their three firms are among eight that are collecting attorney fees from the trust, according to redacted hiring agreements filed with the court this week.

The trust’s attorneys are asking a judge to allow details of those agreements to be withheld — including how much the lawyers will be paid through litigation.

Other attorneys and fire victims, however, question the relationship between the oversight committee and the law firms and want more clarity into the extent and costs of the contracts, especially given the trust’s significant funding gap.

Though the trust value was set at $13.5 billion under the bankruptcy settlement, its actual cash value is far lower because of a complex court-approved deal that ended with half the sum being paid in PG&E stock, which has seen a significant price drop.

Will Abrams, a 2017 Tubbs Fire victim turned utility-reform advocate, whose court filings sparked a judge to order the trust to disclose its legal contracts, said the redactions continue a pattern through which trust administrators keep victims in the dark about a fund designed to make them whole.

“All of this has to do with the bottom line dollars that are going to end up in the pockets of victims,” Abrams said. “Every dollar that is spent on attorneys’ fees or pursuing litigation and every incentive that is not aligned with victims’ interests of putting money in their pocket is something that we should all be very concerned about.”

According to Steve Burns, spokesperson for the trust, “contracts and their terms, including fees, between a lawyer and client are privileged and not disclosed publicly.”

“That is not unique to the (Fire Victim Trust) and is in fact the practice throughout the U.S. legal profession … Judge Montali’s discovery order explicitly recognizes ‘the need for confidentiality that would seem necessary to protect the interests of the Trust and would likely aid potential defendants if disclosed.’”

While the trust’s Wednesday filing revealed some information on contractual terms and the scope of engaged law firms’ work, large sections are blacked out. The redacted portions concern fees, incentive structures and key names, like that of the authorized agents designated by the trustee to act for the trust in regard to legal action.

Fire victims and elected officials have expressed frustration over a process that has been slow to pay victims and offered little insight into the timeline or likelihood of being fully compensated. Claims today are being paid at 45% of their value.

What is known about the trust’s costs revealed overhead that topped $132 million by the end of 2021. Those expenses included a $125,000-a-month salary for the former trust administrator, John Trotter, who resigned at the end of June.

For one attorney representing Camp Fire victims, the fact that attorneys charged with overseeing the trust’s administration are also collecting legal fees in unknown amounts from the fund raises further questions.

“It is not a set up that inspires confidence,” said Los Angeles-based attorney Matthew French, who represents 86 households devastated by the Camp Fire with claims before the trust.

“When you have $13.5 billion and thousands of people’s lives (on the line) why on earth would you set up in anyway whatsoever anything that would leave those beneficiaries of the trust doubting and questioning and worrying about what’s going on?”

Burns said “there is no conflict of interest.”

“The (Trust Oversight Committee) has a fiduciary duty to victims to act in their best interests,” the statement continued.

The latest disclosures from the trust come on the heels of a report in the Los Angeles Times about extravagant fraud in previous large settlement funds under Trotter’s watch. As a private arbitrator hired by trial attorneys, Trotter had overseen the distribution of a $66 million settlement over a diabetes medicine beginning in 2005 and a settlement totaling $120 million beginning in 2015.

In both cases, Trotter failed to stop high-profile trial attorney Tom Girardi, who is now under federal investigation, from using funds dedicated to victims for his own benefit, according to the Los Angeles Times report.

Trotter resigned from the Fire Victim Trust at the end of June, citing a promise he had previously made to his family. Because of his salary, which was set by the court, he would have collected as much as $3 million in pay for his two-year tenure.

Court fight timeline

The court battle over how much information the trust has to make public began May 23, when Abrams filed a motion with the federal bankruptcy court in San Francisco seeking more detailed insights than the seven-line spending breakdown administrators publish in an annual report.

Abrams’ crusade for transparency earned letters of support from both the Butte and Sonoma County boards of supervisors, who represent victims of the Camp Fire and the 2017 North Bay wildfires.

On Aug. 2, Montali, who has final authority over the trust as the arbiter of PG&E’s bankruptcy case, ordered the fund’s administrators to respond to a series of questions in three areas — its hiring of law firms, its lobbying activities and the costs and benefits of lawsuits the trust is bringing against vegetation management companies, former PG&E executives, and business management consultants potentially liable for wildfire damages.

Though the trust’s attorneys have fought Abram’s efforts, administrators issued a statement saying they were “pleased with Judge Montali’s decision.”

Two days after Montali’s order, the Los Angeles Times published its report into Girardi, Trotter and the inner workings of JAMS, a private mediation and arbitration company Trotter helped grow to become the largest such organization in the world.

Abrams responded by filing a new motion highlighting the reporting and calling for “broader discovery” into the role of Trotter and others in the trust’s structuring and management.

Montali has ordered the trust to indicate how it will respond to Abrams’ latest motion at a Sept. 13 hearing.

French intends to file with the court in support of Abrams’ motion, he told The Press Democrat Thursday. “There has just been a consistent lack of transparency with the trust.”

Following the Los Angeles Times reporting on JAMS, “there is sufficient cause to warrant peeking behind the curtain a bit to make sure everything has been aboveboard.” French said. “What I would really hate is for a limited pot of money set aside for victims of wildfires to be caught up in any of that kind of controversy.”

Cathy Yanni, a longtime JAMS mediator and the trust’s former administrator, assumed the role of trustee on July 1. In a letter posted on the Fire Victim Trust’s website homepage, Yanni emphasized her commitment to “community engagement.”

“I want the Trust to operate with even greater transparency and engage more directly with claimants, counsel, public officials and other stakeholders to build broader understanding of our work to help victims,” she wrote.

“I intend to meet with the residents of affected communities and their leaders and be more assertive keeping everyone updated on our progress.”

The trust has distributed $4.6 billion in payments to approximately 48,000 people, Yanni said in a statement Friday.

“The Fire Victim Trust is here for a single purpose: to help fire victims recover from the devastation of the fires in California and move on with their lives,” Yanni said. “All our work is driven by this mission, and we’ve made good progress resolving claims and getting money to fire victims equitably and efficiently.”

But French said many of his clients remain destitute enough nearly four years after the November 2018 Camp Fire that they’re accepting low payments from the trust instead of holding out for actual compensation or pursuing appeals of their claim payments.

“So many of my clients are desperate for money that they don’t have the luxury to wait any longer,” he said. “I have so many who are living in their cars or in tents or couch surfing.”

The documents submitted by the trust so far are only a partial response to Montali’s order, which also requires providing information on any competitive bid process and public request for proposals used in hiring, including of lobbyists.

The trust has until Sept. 6 to respond in full.

“What is absolutely clear is that victims deserve to know if the Trustees and certain attorneys in this case will stand behind their stated values of transparency, justice and accountability,” Abrams said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.

You can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

