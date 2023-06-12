Fire Victim Trust administrators are set to enter mediation this week with telecom behemoth AT&T, the last of three corporations that tied up massive sums of money in the underfunded account designed to make victims of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. wildfires whole.

When California’s largest electrical utility filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the wake of its soaring liabilities for wildfire damages, AT&T claimed PG&E owed it more than $238 million for equipment, lines and revenue lost to the 2017 North Bay wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

The bankruptcy court placed AT&T’s claim, along with those of Adventist Health and Comcast, and a handful of government entities and service providers, into the Fire Victim Trust.

That move left it up to the trust to adjudicate the claim of AT&T, a company that generated over $168 billion in revenue in 2021, alongside the claims of 70,000 individuals who lost homes, businesses and loved ones to the wildfires.

As individual fire victims have received only 65% of the damages awarded to them, the corporations’ grip on large chunks of the trust’s limited funds drove frustration by those whose lives were irreparably damaged by the fires.

The situation has driven at least one trial attorney to call on his thousands of clients to push AT&T and Comcast publicly toward a settlement and reach out to corporate leaders.

Comcast settled its claim May 11, leaving AT&T as the only outstanding large corporate claim.

“They have the financial and legal clout to get their own way,” Peter Lloyd, who lost his home and possessions to the Tubbs Fire, said of the corporations in an email to The Press Democrat.

“The only way the small person can fight back is to shame them publicly,” he wrote. “There are many poor people who are being victimized by these giants.”

The corporate entities, along with a small group of well-connected individuals, also won special privileges to challenge settlements offered by the trust — a right not granted to the rest of the fire victims, who must go through an arbitration process ultimately decided by the trustee.

By contrast, the corporations have the ability to drag the trust into court if unsatisfied with their claims, giving the company considerably more clout in negotiations.

"Every claim that the Court grants (judicial) review could potentially alter the allocation budget for each damage claim category, diminishing the moneys in the Trust that are available to compensate victims,” wrote law firm Skikos, Crawford, Skikos & Joseph that represents over 5,000 fire victims in a May 2020 court filing.

“Adventist, AT&T and Comcast are not the only claims in this case."

Until a settlement is reached with each, the trust has had to reserve the full value of their initial claims. At one point, that meant roughly $1.3 billion held back for Adventist Health, Comcast and AT&T alone.

“It frees up more money for everybody,” said Cathy Yanni, trustee for the fire victim fund.

Negotiations have dragged on, slowing down the payout process for the tens of thousands of fire victims, some still dependent on the money to rebuild their homes and put their lives back together years later.

AT&T did not immediately respond to Press Democrat requests for comment.

In a town hall meeting on May 11, the same day Comcast settled its claim, attorney Mikal Watts, a high profile lawyer who signed thousands of fire victim claims in the weeks after the 2017 and 2018 fires, called on his clients to apply public pressure on the telecom companies.

“Companies, especially big companies have different segments,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks. “Whoever the guy that thinks he's being a badass in the office of general counsel and holding out for every last nickel, if the CEO sees a bad article in the San Francisco Chronicle, he's going to say, ‘what the hell?’ And he's going to call the guys in PR, and he's going to complain. And those guys are going to call and ask ‘who's doing this?’ And then that settles stuff.”

Watts was a principle voice in pushing victims to accept a half-cash, half-stock settlement that would leave the Fire Victim Trust perpetually underfunded.

Late last year, the trust settled Adventist Health’s initial billion-dollar claim for $200 million, a figure The Press Democrat determined based on the nonprofit health company’s financial disclosures. While the healthcare giant has reopened a clinic in Paradise, it has not reestablished its emergency room and decided not to reopen its hospital campus, which was damaged in the Camp Fire.

The amount of Comcast’s settlement is unknown.

“The matter settled for a confidential amount,” Comcast spokesperson Joan Hammel said.

According to its initial claim filed with the trust, AT&T is seeking compensation for repair and reconstruction of its infrastructure damaged by the wildfires as well as labor expenses and lost profits. It also made a claim for the costs of burying cables in some areas.

In the wake of the Camp Fire, AT&T and Comcast clashed with officials from Paradise over an ordinance requiring all utilities to put their equipment underground in the town but ultimately came to agreements with the town to bury their infrastructure there.

It’s not clear if the costs of “undergrounding” its lines remain part of the AT&T’s claim on the trust, as those negotiations are not public.

