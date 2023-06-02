Fire Victim Trust seeks to wrap up claims process by the end of the year, chief administrator says

Administrators of the Fire Victim Trust say they’re close to evaluating the last outstanding claims from victims of PG&E-caused wildfires from 2015 to 2018, including the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, and hope to finish the process by the end of the year.

The trust was established after PG&E’s 2019 bankruptcy filing, which left the company with billions of dollars of liabilities from those fires.

The trust has been reaching settlements with 70,000 fire victims — as well as a handful of corporations and government entities — that lost property, livelihoods and loved ones to the fires.

On Thursday the trust announced that on July 1 it would tighten deadlines for victims who haven’t accepted the trust’s determination of what their owed.

As of Thursday the trust had notified 97% of claimants what they were owed, but around 14% of people haven’t yet accepted the sums.

The new rules would give claimants 30 days to accept their determination or request a reconsideration. With no response, the trust would consider the amount acceptable and proceed with payments. The fund’s trustee said some people have not responded about their claims.

“The last 5% is always killer,” the fund’s trustee Cathy Yanni, a longtime administrator of large settlement funds, told The Press Democrat Wednesday. She said she hopes to have all claims determined by the end of the year, she said.

The trust seeks to speed the claim process up so administrators can determine how much more can be paid out of the trust’s remaining resources. The trust’s legal structure requires it to pay everyone the same percentages of their claims, a concept known as pro rata payments.

Despite the trust’s progress, no one has been paid the entire amount the trust has determined they’re owed, and it remains uncertain when and if that will occur.

To date, the trust is paying people, and corporations, 60% of claims. That’s because the deal PG&E struck to emerge from bankruptcy left the trust with only half of its agreed $13.5 billion in cash, with the rest of the sum coming in utility stock whose share price immediately plummeted well below the value needed to make victims whole.

Because PG&E’s stock price has climbed recently, the Fire Victim Trust has been able to bring in more than $2.8 billion through stock sales since last fall, with the most recent sell-off in April. The trust still holds more than 127 million PG&E shares.

Still, even with PG&E’s stock holding steady and more than $9.4 billion out the door to fire victims, the value of claims awarded so far, roughly $17 billion, is far more than the allotted $13.5 billion.

Yanni said she is hopeful that if the utility’s stock price continues to rise, the trust could potentially bring in enough to exceed its initial value.

However, lawyers and other experts remain skeptical that victims will be made whole. PG&E’s share price could be set back by a broader economic downturn or if the utility is found responsible for sparking more wildfires. Currently, PG&E’s stock sits at $16.56.

The company on Wednesday settled its one outstanding criminal case for recent wildfires, paying a $50 million settlement to resolve a prosecution brought by the Shasta County District Attorney over the September 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed three people.

In the early days of the trust, victims and their representatives in elected office criticized the trust over spending tens of millions of dollars on legal fees, administration and consulting before beginning to make payments to victims.

But Yanni said trust administrators have operated below budget and that while it took time to ramp up the system, the trust is moving quickly toward concluding its work considering the vast sum it had to distribute, the complexity of the wildfire claims and the confines of the deal that came out of the bankruptcy court.

The trust is slimming staff size as it advances, officials said. While in 2021 the trust was paying 568 people to administer claims, it is down to 200 employees as of April.

The compensation process has been further complicated by claims belonging to a few corporations that have been paid out of the victim fund, including AT&T, Comcast and Adventist Health, a faith-based nonprofit health care giant serving Paradise.

These companies, along with a handful of public agencies and individuals, secured the ability to dispute the trust’s settlement offers in court — a right not afforded to the rest of fire victims whose only option if unsatisfied is to go through an arbitration process ultimately decided by the trustee. Not only has that provided corporate fire victims leverage, but it has meant that until a settlement deal is reached, the trust has had to hold 100% of their claims, worth more than $1.3 billion at one point, in reserve, slowing down payouts.

Last year, Adventist Health settled its initial billion-dollar claim with the trust for a sum recently revealed by the Press Democrat at $200 million. Comcast also recently settled, according to the trust, for an undisclosed amount, although its original claim was for $93 million. AT&T which at the outset sought $238 million has yet to reach an agreement with the trust and has a mediation scheduled for later this month.

AT&T is the only claim still unsettled out of 12 parties, which included a Paradise school district, a waste management service among others and a handful of private individuals, including a high powered bankruptcy lawyer and a financial adviser, who lost property to the fires and maneuvered for more negotiating power in court.

It remains unclear when some combination of the stock price, the settlement of the AT&T claim and other factors will lead the trust to cut another check to fire victims, who in many cases have seen their losses to the fires compounded by the wait for compensation.

“The timing of future pro rata increases depends on many variables, including stock market conditions, claims processing, and determination notice acceptances. At present, we don’t know when the next stock sale will occur,” Yanni said in a statement Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

You can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.