Fire Victim Trust urges congressional leaders to pass federal tax relief for victim compensation

Fire victims who’ve waited years for compensation to rebuild their lives may take another hit without pending legislation that would spare them from paying federal taxes on any relief money they receive.

A federal bill to address the issue, which one official said added “insult to injury” for fire victims, has been pending in Congress since March.

Steve Hillman and his wife Neysa are two people who would be helped.

Their house burned in the 2017 Tubbs Fire and five years later they’re finally seeing payouts from the Fire Victim Trust, the fund created out of PG&E’s bankruptcy in 2020 to compensate victims of the 2017 North Bay wildfires, 2018 Camp Fire and others sparked by the utility.

The Hillmans were able to rebuild while they waited, but they had to cut back and borrow money. They still have bills to pay.

In 2021, they received a small initial payment and then a more substantial one this year, but now they’re the facing the the prospect of losing a portion of it to federal taxes.

It’s another hitch for victims who have received at most 45% of what they’re owed from the trust and aren’t guaranteed to ever be made whole.

“We will have to give a large chunk to the IRS,” Steve Hillman said. “(It’s) money that we could use to get back to normal.”

The smaller first payment from the trust last year increased their tax bill by about $3,000, he said. This year’s installment from the trust would put the couple, who are retired and on a fixed income, in a different tax bracket, and they could owe much more.

“We can't spend a lot of this money because we're worried we’ll have to give it all to the feds,” he said.

Federal legislation introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and co-sponsored by Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, could change that by excluding fire victim payments from the trust and related attorneys’ fees from federal taxation.

As significant payments from the victim fund finally roll out, the Fire Victim Trust and victim attorneys are urging Congress to take action on the bill, HR 7305, ahead of next year’s tax season.

“The fact that families and businesses will have to pay taxes on these claims, as well as attorney fees, adds insult to injury,” Fire Victim Trust administrator Cathy Yanni wrote in a Nov. 14 letter sent to a number of congressional leaders.

“I believe that the monetary compensation received after losing one’s home or business should not be regarded as income in the same way that wages or benefits are,” she said, “if it is, a series of unintended consequences might take place and perpetuate more barriers and burdens within the recovery process.”

Yanni warned victims could be prevented from rebuilding or even risk losing disability payments and other government benefits if their tax brackets change.

Passing legislation could also remove fire victims from the additional burden of navigating complex tax processes, she wrote.

Last week, Greg and Steven Skikos, Santa Rosa-born attorneys who represent one of the largest groups fire victims, also chimed in.

“No fire victim claimant has realized a financial gain as a result of their settlement and no fire victim claimant will ever be made whole for their losses,” the lawyers wrote in a Nov. 19 letter to House and Senate leaders.

“Conversely, many financial institutions profited from PG&E’s bankruptcy. These financial institutions stand to pay proportionally less in taxes on their wildfire claim profits than fire victims will pay on their losses.”

The bipartisan bill was introduced in March and has been sitting in the House Ways and Means committee ever since.

Thompson intends to move the bill with other pieces of tax legislation Democrats could push forward before year’s end, he said in an interview with The Press Democrat this week. Democrats lost control of the U.S. House in the recent midterm elections, meaning their unified control of the congressional and executive branches ends with 2022, setting up a busy lame-duck session through the end of the year.

Thompson said he continues to wait on an estimate of what exempting the trust payments from taxes will cost federal coffers from the Congressional Budget Office.

So far, he said, no clear opposition to the measure has emerged, but the veteran lawmaker said he never knows what obstacles “might come out of the woodwork.”

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco) has introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“I just don't think there should be a tax for a natural disaster (recovery),” Thompson said. “It's a terrible, terrible thing to have to go through this in the first place. And then if you're penalized on the outside, it just exacerbates it.”

While waiting to advance his legislation, Thompson has been working with the Internal Revenue Service to secure guidance for strategies fire victims could use under existing law to ease tax burdens. He has listed some of those provisions on his website at mikethompson.house.gov/pgefvt.

That doesn’t offer Hillman much comfort given all the individual circumstances that have to be parsed and taken into account.

“It’s like, who's your tax accountant,” he said. “Send them my way if they can figure out how I don't have to pay, but we don't have any highfalutin tax advisers to do that.”

Last year, at least one Chico-based accounting firm recommended “setting aside at least 30% of the gross payout for taxes.”

Lawmakers in California eliminated any state taxes on fire victim compensation with a bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in September.

Darby Kernan, the trust’s lobbyist, said House and Senate leaders, including California politicians Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, have not yet responded to outreach from the trust over federal tax relief.

Outreach by trust officials and attorneys has been joined, however, by a wave of grassroots lobbying by fire victims themselves, she said.

Victims in the North Bay and Butte County have urged each other to write congresspeople over the tax relief in social media groups dedicated to fire victims.

While he hopes Congress will act, in the meantime, Hillman is “dreading taxes coming in April,” he said.

He and his wife have curbed spending and are waiting to pay off loans and holding their breath for movement on Thompson and LaMalfa’s bill.

“It sounds like everybody should like (the bill), but you never know, right?,” he said. “It'd be nice to know.”

You can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88.