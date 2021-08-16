Fire weather watch issued for Lake, Mendocino counties; air quality advisory extended

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch Monday for Northern California counties including Lake and Mendocino counties due to expected gusty winds and low humidity.

The advisory includes portions of Lake, Mendocino and Trinity counties and goes into effect 11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Sustained northeast winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusty offshore winds up to 35 mph, as well as low relative humidity, will develop mostly in Lake County and portions of the surrounding counties, said Doug Boushey, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Boushey added that although the advisory is not in effect for Sonoma County, the winds will likely reach portions of northeast and eastern Sonoma County bordering Lake County.

The weather watch is issued due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is “favorable for rapid fire spread,” Boushey said.

Residents should be extra careful and avoid doing anything that could cause sparks in vegetated areas, Boushey advised.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company warned Sunday night that the possible forecast could lead to power shut-offs affecting as many as 39,000 customers across 16 counties, including hundreds in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District also extended an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Monday.

The smoke coming from Northern California and Southern Oregon wildfires continues to impact the Bay Area but is not expected to exceed the federal health standard, according to an agency news release.

“Smoke is expected to be mostly aloft with intermittent periods of smoke mixing to the surface, particularly at higher altitude locations in the North and East Bay mountains and coastal regions down towards the Santa Cruz Mountains,” the district said.

District officials recommended that if residents smell smoke to avoid exposure and if possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until the smoke dies down. They also recommended Bay Area residents impacted by smoke set their air conditioning and vent systems to re-circulate so they can avoid the outside air quality from entering.

