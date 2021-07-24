Fire weather watch issued for Mendocino and Lake Counties as an early thunderstorm precaution

A fire weather watch was issued for Mendocino and Lake counties on Monday, an early precaution because of the potential for scattered thunderstorms or dry lightning as weather systems collide.

“We have put out the fire weather watch before some of our neighboring offices just to give our counties and fire agencies an extra heads up before the weekend that there is some potential for thunderstorms,” said Alex Dodd, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Eureka.

The watch is in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, but if forecasts shift there’s a chance the watch will be extended through most of Tuesday. There’s also a chance areas further south such as Napa or Sonoma counties may also issue a fire weather watch as the forecast becomes clearer, Dodd said.

The potential lightning is due to a surge of moisture from a southwest monsoon system that is moving north and may reach Northern California by the end of the weekend or early next week, Dodd said.

The Weather Service expects high-based clouds, which means little rainfall and higher chances of cloud-to-ground lightning, Dodd said.

Even though the chances of significant lightning are still rather low, the Weather Service wanted to give fire agencies, the emergency management community and the general public a heads up for potential fire weather, especially because the potential impact of lightning is so high with how dried-out vegetation is during the drought, Dodd said.

“As we go through weekend, hopefully our forecast guidance will become clearer and we’ll be able to say more confidently whether or not storms will come and give details of exactly when and where,“ Dodd said.

