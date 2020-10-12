Fire Weather Watch issued for North Bay mountains, power shut-offs more likely

As firefighters close in on full containment of the the Glass fire, forecasters are warning of dangerous fire weather conditions this week that could lead to PG&E power shut-offs aimed at preventing new wildfire starts.

The National Weather Service on Monday morning issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay mountains effective 5 a.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Friday. That means hot, dry and windy conditions are a possibility and fire danger could increase.

David King, a meteorologist with the weather service, said North Bay residents should expect “warmer and warmer and drier conditions throughout the course of the week.”

A warming trend that began this weekend will likely continue, with highs in Sonoma and Napa expected to reach the mid-90s by Thursday and Friday. And dry Diablo winds blowing at 15-30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, could arrive in the North Bay mountains overnight Wednesday, King said.

The forecast for possible extreme fire weather led PG&E on Monday to issue a public safety power shut-off watch for the North Bay, meaning planned outages to keep the utility’s equipment from igniting new blazes are more likely this week.

PG&E said no specific areas have been targeted for shut-offs and no customers have been notified at this time.

Air quality regulators on Monday lifted a Spare the Air Alert that was set to expire Tuesday, signaling “good to moderate” air quality for most of the North Bay. That’s thanks to growing containment on the Glass fire and winds at higher elevations blowing much of the remaining smoke out of the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is now issuing an air quality advisory for localized areas near the Glass fire.

Firefighters, meanwhile, have reached 95% containment on the Glass fire, which is holding steady at 67,484 acres, as of Monday morning.

Authorities have lifted most evacuation orders, including swaths of hard-hit eastern Sonoma County where more residents were allowed to return Sunday. But other restrictions remain in place, including part of St. Helena Road that is still closed. Hood Mountain Regional Park and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park also are closed for repairs.

With flames halted, firefighters now are mainly focused on mopping up and clearing burn areas so that utility crews and Caltrans can restore fire zones.

A total of 879 firefighters were working the Glass fire, as of Monday morning, down from more than 2,700 personnel during the peak of the fire.

