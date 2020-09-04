Subscribe

Fire weather watch issued for North Bay mountains starting Labor Day

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 4, 2020, 4:16PM
Updated 13 hours ago

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the North Bay mountains because of low humidity and high winds expected to begin on Labor Day.

The watch, which also includes the East Bay hills, will take effect Monday night and is set to end Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts low humidity and wind gusts up to 50 mph in areas with high elevation. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday morning.

The region also is facing an excessive heat warning that starts Saturday in parts of the North Bay, including Sonoma and Napa counties. Temperatures may reach the triple digits over the weekend, and the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert to conserve energy across the state.

