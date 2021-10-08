Fire weather watch for North Bay now begins Sunday night

A fire weather watch is now in effect beginning Sunday night at 11 p.m. — 12 hours earlier than initially had been the case, as gusty winds and extremely dry conditions settle in around the North Bay mountains and the East Bay.

The alert was first issued Thursday.

The National Weather Service said peak winds will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday, raising the risk that any wildfire ignited could spread at a rapid rate.

The northerly winds also would contribute to reduced humidity, even though temperatures are predicted to get no higher than the 70s.

The fire weather watch is currently expected to run through 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the possibility it could be elevated to a red flag warning.

