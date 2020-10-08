Subscribe

Firefighter hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure released from care

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 7, 2020, 6:32PM
A firefighter who was hospitalized for possible carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday while on a rest break from battling the Glass fire was released from medical care later that day and is back on the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Fifteen other Cal Fire firefighters were examined at the Cal Fire base camp in Santa Rosa for potential exposure to the toxic gas and also released back to the fire lines.

Officials have not disclosed the location of the possible exposure but said it occurred away from the active fire and was not at the base camp at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds. The firefighters, who were working 24-hour shifts, were on a scheduled daylong break, Cal Fire spokesperson Scott McLean said.

McLean said he didn’t know where the exposure took place and was unable to immediately provide a reason why officials were withholding that information.

