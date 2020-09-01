More Walbridge fire evacuees allowed to go home as containment continues to grow

1:45 PM: Firefighter who died in Mendocino firefight was a volunteer from Texas

The firefighter who died Monday at the August Complex fire in Mendocino National Forest was a volunteer from the town of Cresson in Texas.

Diana Jones was working on her son’s contracting team battling the fires east of Covelo, Cresson Fire Chief Ron Becker told the Hood County News of Granbury, Texas, on Tuesday.

Becker said he received a call from her son’s wife about the death.

The U.S. Forest Service said Jones and other firefighters were working on the Tatham fire within the August Complex when a vehicle crash occurred. A second injured firefighter was receiving medical attention for burns to a hand and arm, while the third firefighter involved received no injuries, a statement said.

The agency offered no further details about the crash.

“This was a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the fallen firefighter,” said acting Forest Supervisor Sandra Moore. “Right now we are committed to providing support to those involved, while safely continuing firefighting operations.”

The California Highway Patrol was leading the investigation.

On its Facebook page, the Cresson fire department announced the death of one of its own: “A few weeks ago we told everyone that some of our firefighters were helping with wildfires in the western U.S. One of them updated her Facebook profile picture yesterday to show the terrain where she was working. A couple of hours ago we learned that (Monday) she lost her life on the fireground. Our department is numbed by the news and we are hurting.”

The Cresson chief said Jones was a “classy lady.”

“It’s a tragedy. She enjoyed doing this type of work,” he told the Hood County News.

Jones was widowed and lived in Cresson, Becker said. She had been with the Cresson fire department about five years.

Condolences were coming in from as far away as Australia to the Cresson Facebook page.

11:15 AM: West Sonoma County evacuation area shrinks again

Emergency officials are allowing more residents to return to homes near the southwestern edges of the Walbridge fire -- in some cases, as close as a quarter mile away from the burn area.

Areas now downgraded from mandatory evacuation to evacuation warning include neighborhoods near Armstrong Redwoods State Reserve and rural Cazadero.

The new notice is copied below.

Zone: Portions of 1B3 is downgraded from an Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Warning

• North of the community of Cazadero and East Austin Creek (the actual creek)

• East of King Ridge Road and Sewell Road

• ¼ mile West of the burn area

• South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road

Zone: Portions of 1D4 is downgraded from an Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Warning

• North of the Russian River

• East of Old Cazadero Road

• West of Armstrong Woods Road

• ¼ mile south of the burn area

The burn area is still under an Evacuation Order, as well as, ordered closed by the Sonoma County Health Officer. Use caution when returning to the area as conditions to the roadway may have changed due the fire and power poles, trees, and other structures may have been damaged.

For a map of evacuation zones, go here.

9AM: Two evacuation orders lifted in Lake County

In Lake County, more evacuation warnings have been lifted, meaning residents may return to their properties.

Included in Tuesday morning’s announcement:

The area north of Butts Canyon Road, east of Highway 29, south of Morgan Valley Road and west of the Lake/Napa County line.

And the area east of Highway 53, south of Highway 20, west of the intersection of Morgan Valley Road and Sky High Ridge Road and north to Highway 20 and north of Morgan Valley Road.

View the detailed map here.

7AM: One firefighter dead, one injured in August Complex fire

One firefighter has been killed and a second injured in the August Complex fire in Mendocino National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service confirmed the death late Monday night of a firefighter on Monday.

A second firefighter was receiving medical attention, Forest Service spokesman Michael Williams said in a statement.

The Forest Service released no further details but said more information would become available as it is confirmed.

The August fire, like the Walbridge and Hennessey fires, were started by lightning on Aug. 16 and 17.

As of Monday night, the fire had blackened 236,288 acres and was 20 percent contained.

The August Complex was initially 37 different fires in the Mendocino National Forest. Many have been contained or have merged.

Boundaries of the August complex in Mendocino National Forest

The Hopkins fire, at 5,480 acres, was the most recently added is located about 25 miles northeast of Covelo in the Yolla Bolly-Middle Eel Wilderness and the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

Meanwhile, in the Lightning Complex in Sonoma, Napa and other counties, was estimated at 69 percent contained overall.

Crews increased containment of Sonoma County’s Walbridge fire to 73 percent, up from 70 percent Monday night. Acreage burned remains at 54,940.

The Meyers fire was 100 percent contained, with the final pieces of perimeter connected overnight. It burned 2,360 acres near Jenner on the Sonoma Coast.

In Sonoma County, Cal Fire has tallied 141 homes and 119 smaller buildings destroyed.

Click here for more details on evacuations, road closures and county-specific emergency information:

