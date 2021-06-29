Firefighter training near Forestville prompts smoke warning

Smoke will be visible near Forestville this week during a three-day firefighter training exercise, fire officials said.

The event runs from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday near River and Trenton roads at the Laguna Bridge.

The event hosts, the Sonoma County Fire District and the Santa Rosa Fire Department, urged residents in a news release not to call 911 if they see smoke in the area.

About 30 firefighters from different agencies will learn techniques for burning vegetation ahead of a fire front to create control lines, according to the release. They will be burning in a grassy area south of River Road.

“With fire season rapidly approaching, it is imperative that our firefighters are fully trained and ready to encounter this challenging fire season,” the release said.

