Active and retired volunteer firefighters cooked some 1,500 half-chickens at their Sonoma firehouse July 16 during the Schell-Vista Volunteer Firefighters Association’s annual chicken barbecue fundraiser.

The event drew over 1,000 hungry supporters who paid $20 a ticket to enjoy a lunch that also included chili, salad and rolls, as well as local beer and wine for sale.

Money raised from the meal and a silent auction will go directly back to the nonprofit association’s budget for firefighter training, equipment upgrades and repairs and other resources volunteers will need to navigate fire season in southeast Sonoma County, according to volunteer firefighter and event organizer Tony Moll.

Moll declined to provide how much money was raised.

The barbecue, which has been going on for at least 50 years, is a great chance for the community to meet their local heroes, Moll said.

“It’s always a fun event,” Moll said. “It brings everybody together in support of the firehouse.”

All the food served at the event was purchased from Broadway Market in Sonoma and “a long list” of local wineries and breweries donated their beverages to be sold or auctioned during the event.

Other items up for grabs included a hot air balloon ride from Sonoma Ballooning and a pizza party hosted by Sonoma restaurant The Red Grape.

Kids and adults alike also got an up-close look at the district’s firetrucks and participated in a game of salami toss, in which contestants threw small potatoes at hanging salami to win the dried meat.

For more information on the Schell-Vista Firefighters Association, go to schellvistafire.org.