Firefighters have contained to 5 acres a blaze along Old Redwood Highway between Windsor and Healdsburg

Firefighters have stopped the spread of a vegetation fire that destroyed three buildings along Old Redwood Highway between Windsor and Healdsburg, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.

The blaze — which was contained at 5 acres — broke out a little before 2 p.m. just north of Eastside Road, according to a Redcom dispatcher. Earlier, smoke could be seen billowing over Highway 101 as it neared the roadway.

The fire has been dubbed the Milk fire by officials.

At least one home was destroyed, though it was not clear if it was occupied. At least two vehicles were also destroyed.

The cause is under investigation, the Cal Fire dispatcher said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

