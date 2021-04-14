Firefighters battle house fire in southwest Santa Rosa

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at a residence in southwest Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning.

Much of the home, located on Bellevue Avenue between Wilder Road and Juniper Avenue, appeared to have been burned or damaged by smoke about two hours after the fire initially was reported at about 4:50 a.m. Some small flames also were visible from across Bellevue Avenue.

Firefighters did not request an ambulance, a Redcom dispatcher said, and had made no mention of any injuries in their updates to dispatch.

Firefighters from the Santa Rosa Fire Department and Gold Ridge Fire Protection District responded, as well as a ladder truck, water tender and multiple engines. They remained on scene more than 2 ½ hours after the initial report.

Santa Rosa police closed off Bellevue Avenue to traffic in both directions at Dutton Meadow and Juniper Avenue, just west of HenHouse Brewing Company.

The cause and estimated damages from the fire were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.