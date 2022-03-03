Subscribe

Firefighters battle Jim fire in Southern California forest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 2, 2022, 4:59PM

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA — Firefighters on the ground and in the air battled a smoky wildfire Wednesday in Southern California's Cleveland National Forest.

The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. in the Holy Jim Trail area and by 2 p.m. had consumed about 400 acres (162 hectares) of brush along steep slopes.

Forward progress had slowed by about 3:30 p.m., national forest officials said.

More than 100 firefighters were dispatched, with air tankers and helicopters dropping water and retardant on the blaze, dubbed the Jim fire.

No structures were threatened. The fire sent up a huge plume of smoke visible across Orange County and beyond.

It erupted on the last day of a winter heat wave, with temperatures in the 80s (about 29 Celsius) and very dry humidity levels. Rain and cooler temperatures were expected on Thursday.

The fire's cause was under investigation.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette