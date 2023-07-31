Firefighters, including aerial crews, are battling a wildfire that broke out before 3 p.m. north of Healdsburg near Lytton Springs Road.

There were no reports of structures burned at this time and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesesperson Misti Wood said no evacuation orders were in place.

The fire was reported to be burning on both sides of Highway 101, and California Highway Patrol officials ordered a full closure of the freeway about 3:15 p.m.

The highway was closed in both directions between Lytton Springs Road and Dry Creek Road, CHP Officer David DeRutte confirmed.

DeRutte said officers were trying to reopen a fast lane but he couldn’t confirm in which direction.

A fire lookout camera on Cobb Mountain showed smoke from the fire drifting over Alexander Valley.

Check back for more on this breaking story.

Staff writers Paulina Pineda and Sara Edwards contributed reporting.