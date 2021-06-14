Mendocino County wildfire burns 1/2 acre near Potter Valley

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon stopped a wildfire that burned half an acre east of Potter Valley in Mendocino County, according to Cal Fire dispatch.

The blaze, dubbed the Kibbey fire, started near the border of Lake and Mendocino counties between Kibbey Peak and Mid Mountain Road, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire responded to the blaze at 2:45 p.m. Sunday and had stopped the fire’s forward progress by the early evening with help from air resources, according to authorities.

