Firefighters battling house fire in Graton

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2022, 6:56PM
Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Graton Thursday night.

The fire was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of Highway 116, according to Redcom dispatchers. Additional questions were referred to the Graton Fire Department.

Several west county fire agencies are at the scene, which is several yards inland from the right side of the road.

The fire was still burning as of 6:45 p.m. and flames were visible from the inside, according to a Press Democrat photographer at the scene.

Emergency personnel treated a person at the scene for smoke inhalation, but there did not appear to be any major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting it is handling traffic control in the area of Highway 116 and Frei Road.

This is a developing story.

