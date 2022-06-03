Containment on Old Fire in Napa County reaches 65%

The Old Fire in Napa County was 65% contained as of Friday morning, up from 55% a day earlier, according to Cal Fire.

The 570-acre fire in the Soda Canyon area,was reported Tuesday afternoon about 7 miles northeast of downtown Napa.

With favorable weather predicted throughout the day and possible rain on Saturday, “things are looking food so far,” said Erik Hernandez, a public information officer for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Napa-Lake unit.

Firefighters continue to mop up hot spots in remote areas, according to Hernandez.

#OldFire Napa County UPDATE: Working through the night, firefighters have increased containment to 65%. Firefighters look forward to cooler weather today while continuing to mop up hot spots and staying vigilant until containment is 100%. Possible rain in forecast for Saturday. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 3, 2022

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.