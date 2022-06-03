Containment on Old Fire in Napa County reaches 65%
The Old Fire in Napa County was 65% contained as of Friday morning, up from 55% a day earlier, according to Cal Fire.
The 570-acre fire in the Soda Canyon area,was reported Tuesday afternoon about 7 miles northeast of downtown Napa.
With favorable weather predicted throughout the day and possible rain on Saturday, “things are looking food so far,” said Erik Hernandez, a public information officer for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Napa-Lake unit.
Firefighters continue to mop up hot spots in remote areas, according to Hernandez.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
