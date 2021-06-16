Firefighters battling structure fire in Rohnert Park

Rohnert Park firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire on Emily Avenue.

A dispatcher at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said the fire may have spread to a second home.

Rancho Adobe Fire District firefighters are also on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.