Firefighters battling structure fire in Rohnert Park
Rohnert Park firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire on Emily Avenue.
A dispatcher at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said the fire may have spread to a second home.
Rancho Adobe Fire District firefighters are also on the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
