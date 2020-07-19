Subscribe

Firefighters attack structure fire on Mountain Home Ranch Road

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 18, 2020, 6:17PM
A building that caught fire in the hills between Santa Rosa and Calistoga drew a large and rapid response by firefighters Saturday.

The fire was reported at 4:59 p.m. on 4600 Mountain Home Ranch Road, just off Petrified Forest Road. The address is associated with Triple S Ranch, a private resort in the hills southwest of Calistoga.

Derek Webb, the owner of Triple S Ranch, said a chicken coop on a property next to his had caught fire. Webb said he reported the fire when he couldn’t get it out.

The response was immediate and impressive, he said, with 15 engines, a helicopter and several aircraft attacking the blaze. Webb said his property was not damaged.

A Redcom dispatcher said firefighters were concentrating their attack on wildland vegetation near the burning building, which was “fully involved,” and were able to contain the blaze to the structure.

Santa Rosa Fire Battalion 1 provided incident command at the scene.

