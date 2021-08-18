Firefighters battling fire in Clearlake, evacuations ordered

Firefighters are battling a wildfire in Clearlake Wednesday afternoon that prompted evacuation orders in Clearlake and Lower Lake. The fire, dubbed the Cache fire, was first reported in the area of Sixth Avenue and Cache Street, located in southeast Clearlake in Lake County, according to Cal Fire.

There are unconfirmed reports that the fire has burned several homes.

Here’s the latest:

3:02 p.m.:

Authorities have set up several road closures in the area of Clearlake and Lower Lake. As of 3 p.m., they were:

– Lake Street at Dam Road

– Dam Road at Jack in the Box

– Highway 53 at Dam Road

– Northbound Highway 29 at Spruce Grove Road North

– Main Street at Highway 53

2:50 p.m. :

The Cache fire grew to 100 acres as of about 2:45 p.m., according to fire scanner radio. There were several reports of burned pets and livestock on Dam Road, located in southeast Clearlake.

2:30 p.m.:

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin called on Lower Lake residents to leave the area amid a wildfire that began burning in Clearlake Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic congestion was making it difficult for incoming first responders to access the area, Martin said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

“It’s safe to say that if you’re in Lower Lake, you should probably get out of here,” Martin said. “If you’re just hanging around, trying to watch what’s going on, we kindly ask you to leave the area.”

Local schools were either cleared out or in the process of being cleared out, Martin added.

Scanner radio traffic indicated that the Cache fire burning in Lake County’s Clearlake had grown to 50 acres.

2 p.m.:

An evacuation shelter for the Cache fire has been set up at Kelseyville High School at 5480 Main St.in Kelseyville.

See video from the scene at bit.ly/2W7h6D5.

1:50 p.m.

Authorities added the Cache Creek Apartments east of Betz Lane, and areas south of Dam Road to Tish-A Tang Road, to its list of areas that were under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday afternoon due to a wildfire in Clearlake. Two evacuation zone southeast of Lower Lake were under an evacuation warning.

There are unconfirmed reports that the fire has burned 25 to 30 acres, including several homes, as of 1 p.m.

See the evacuation map at bit.ly/37W88uY

1:38 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation orders for residents living in east Lower Lake and southeast of Clearlake, specifically in evacuation zones LOW-E159 and LOW-E160.

Authorities warn there is an immediate threat to life and property, and therefore urge residents to leave the area. No evacuation shelter has been identified.

1:25 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a fire in Clearlake Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, dubbed the Cache fire, is burning in the area of Sixth Avenue and Cache Street, according to Cal Fire. The intersection is in the southeast part of town.

There are unconfirmed reports that the fire has burned 25 to 30 acres as of 1 p.m.

Alert Wildfire cameras show the area is filled with smoke and the scene is barely visibile in footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi