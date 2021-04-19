Firefighters combat 100-acre fire in Mendocino County

A 100-acre wildfire broke out Sunday near Highway 253 and Boonville Road in Mendocino County amid hot, dry conditions.

The Turnout fire was 15% contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze is not currently threatening homes or structures, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Tricia Austin. Five fire engines, two hand crews, one dozer and a helicopter are fighting the fire, which is burning in steep, rugged terrain.

The fire is a reminder that fire season, which typically starts in May or June, is right around the corner.

“Were not in the situation yet were we’re concerned but large spread rapidly growing fires,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass. “But it’s highly likely our fire season well likely start off a little earlier this year.”