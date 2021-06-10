Firefighters conducting controlled burn at Sonoma Mountain

Firefighters are conducting a controlled burn at Sonoma Mountain Thursday, causing smoke to drift south from the area, according to a release from Cal Fire.

The prescribed burn at the Mitsui Ranch, located at the top of the mountain, began at 8 a.m. and is expected to end by 5 p.m.

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District and the Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority all are on site.