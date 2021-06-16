Firefighters contain 1-acre blaze east of Larkfield

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire that burned less than an acre east of Larkfield on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which fire officials are calling the Porter fire, is on Porter Creek Road near Mark West Springs Road, Cal Fire said in a Twitter post.

No evacuations have been ordered. People driving in the area are advised to use caution, Cal Fire said.

