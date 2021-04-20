Firefighters contain 2-acre brush fire near Jenner
Firefighters quickly contained a 2-acre brush fire early Tuesday morning just north of Jenner, Cal Fire dispatch said.
The blaze ignited, which ignited around 12:45 a.m. near Highway 1 and Muniz Ranch Road, did not reach any homes or structures.
Cal Fire could not immediately say what caused the fire.
