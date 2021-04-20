Subscribe

Firefighters contain 2-acre brush fire near Jenner

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2021, 6:56AM

Firefighters quickly contained a 2-acre brush fire early Tuesday morning just north of Jenner, Cal Fire dispatch said.

The blaze ignited, which ignited around 12:45 a.m. near Highway 1 and Muniz Ranch Road, did not reach any homes or structures.

Cal Fire could not immediately say what caused the fire.

