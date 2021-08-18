Firefighters contain Mendocino County blaze that triggered evacuations

Firefighters stopped a 2-acre vegetation fire that triggered evacuations early Wednesday in Brooktrails in Mendocino County.

The blaze, called the Timber fire, was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 31000 block of Sherwood Road, about 9 miles northwest of Willits.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office evacuated homes on Sherwood and Timber roads before firefighters contained the blaze at 4:30 a.m. Residents were allowed to return to their homes just before 5 a.m.

No buildings burned and nobody was injured, said Cal Fire Captain Jeremy Hagardorn.

