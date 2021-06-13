Firefighters contain grass fire burning near Santa Rosa middle school

Firefighters have contained a grass fire that started Sunday morning near a Santa Rosa middle school.

The Ridley Fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ridley Avenue and Guerneville Road, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

It burned about four acres in a field on the eastern edge of Hilliard Comstock Middle School, said Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. Wind blew the fire away from the school, located at 2750 W Steele Ln.

Firefighters stopped the blaze before it reached any homes, but the flames damaged fences along Iroquois Street, Lowenthal said.

No evacuations were ordered and nobody was hurt, according to Lowenthal. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke from the blaze was visible around Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon, the department said.

