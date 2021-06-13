Subscribe

Firefighters contain grass fire burning near Santa Rosa middle school

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 13, 2021, 12:37PM
Updated 37 minutes ago

Firefighters have contained a grass fire that started Sunday morning near a Santa Rosa middle school.

The Ridley Fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ridley Avenue and Guerneville Road, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

It burned about four acres in a field on the eastern edge of Hilliard Comstock Middle School, said Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal. Wind blew the fire away from the school, located at 2750 W Steele Ln.

Firefighters stopped the blaze before it reached any homes, but the flames damaged fences along Iroquois Street, Lowenthal said.

No evacuations were ordered and nobody was hurt, according to Lowenthal. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke from the blaze was visible around Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon, the department said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette