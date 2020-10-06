Subscribe

Firefighters contain small brush fire at Spring Lake near Glass fire burn zone

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 6, 2020, 3:00PM
A small brush fire broke out and was quickly contained Tuesday afternoon at Spring Lake near the Glass fire burn area in Trione-Annadel State Park, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Firefighters, including crews assigned to battle the Glass fire, held the blaze under an acre. No homes were threatened or evacuations ordered.

This story will be updated with more information.

