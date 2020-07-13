Firefighters contain small brush fire in south Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa firefighters contained a 3.4-acre brush fire Monday afternoon that razed a vacant building in south Santa Rosa and came close to burning into a nearby residential neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 1:16 p.m. in a grassy field on Stony Point Road near Muledeer Lane, Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said.

Firefighters arrived to see a building on the property in flames and winds pushing the blaze north toward a row of homes on Muledeer Lane.The grass on the property was mowed, which helped slow the fire’s spread, Lowenthal said.

“We historically see a lot of our fires occurring in undeveloped lots,” Lowenthal said. “Had that field not been abated, we very well could have had a number of structures affected or possibly destroyed.”

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading by about 1:50 p.m. and fully contained the fire about 20 minutes later.

A few backyard fences of homes on Muledeer Lane were burned before firefighters could douse the flames, Lowenthal said.

About 40 firefighters and 12 fire engines from various agencies, including the Sonoma Count Fire District and Cal Fire, were involved in the fight, Lowenthal said.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to pinpoint the cause and origin of the fire, he added. No preliminary determination was available Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fire had drifted as far north as Larkfield and Windsor, the Sonoma County Fire District said.

