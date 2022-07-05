Firefighters contain small wildfire in northeast Sonoma County

A small wildfire burning on the western slope of the Mayacamas Mountains above Geyserville was quickly contained Monday night by local crews, who held it to less than 10 acres.

The Wilson Fire was reported about 9:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Geysers Road. Crews from Geyserville, Cloverdale and Cal Fire responded.

The flames were burning upslope, near the edge of a vineyard, and in the vicinity of ground burned in the 2017 Pocket Fire and the 2019 Kincade Fire.

One resident said he had flashbacks to those wind-whipped autumn blazes.

Monday’s weather, in contrast, was calm and humid, with highs in the upper 70s across Sonoma County.

Firefighters stopped forward progress on the fire by 11p.m.

Crews engaged with a brush fire on Geysers Read above Alexander Valley. #sonomacounty pic.twitter.com/KndFUmEOM6 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) July 5, 2022

Crews working on the mountain slope could see fireworks displays touching off in Alexander Valley below.

The cause of the fire was unknown Monday night and will be investigated.

Staff Photojournalist Kent Porter contributed to this story.