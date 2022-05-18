Subscribe

Firefighters douse blaze at Petaluma homeless camp

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2022, 9:26AM
Firefighters extinguished a blaze that ignited Wednesday morning at a homeless camp in Petaluma, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at Steamer Landing Park and was producing heavy smoke, according to the Petaluma Fire Department.

City officials urged people in a Nixle alert to avoid the area because police and fire vehicles were clogging the roads.

No injuries were reported, according to Fire Marshal Jessica Power.

Fire officials were investigating the cause of the blaze, Power said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

