Firefighters helped evacuate an elderly woman and her dog Saturday morning from a Santa Rosa apartment later condemned due to a kitchen fire, authorities said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded about 4 a.m. to a water flow alarm at the 14-story senior apartment building Bethlehem Tower, at 801 Tupper St., Division Chief Anthony Westergaard said in a news release.

Firefighters ascended a few flights and spotted water spilling out of a unit. The apartment’s sprinkler system was triggered and extinguished a small fire above the unit’s stove.

Crews found an elderly woman lying inside on the living room floor, Westergaard said.

It was not indicated whether the woman was conscious.

Firefighters moved her to the first-floor lobby and she was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters also spotted and carried a small dog out of the apartment.

The woman’s apartment was later deemed uninhabitable due to fire and water damage. Firefighters also removed water from seven other units.

