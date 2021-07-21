Subscribe

Firefighters fight grass fire east of Sebastopol

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 20, 2021, 5:12PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

Firefighters battled a grass fire east of Sebastopol Tuesday afternoon.

The fire burned in an area south of Highway 12, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

By 4:50 p.m., flames had burned three acres but there was no evacuations or threat to buildings. The fire was under control by 5:20 p.m.

Smoke mostly impacted Sebastopol and west Santa Rosa, according to the Fire Department.

